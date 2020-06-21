Vaslet, Patricia A.

85, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020.

She was the wife of the late Charles G. Vaslet to whom she was happily married for 37 years.

Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Anna (Maguire) Hughes.

Mrs. Vaslet was a Registered Nurse who loved the nursing profession for 40 years before retiring. She was a graduate of Memorial Hospital School of Nursing class of 1957 and was a member of the Alumni Association. She was also a graduate of Roger Williams University where she earned her Bachelor's Degree. She was a member of the United States Figure Skating Association and also served as a board member of the Providence Figure Skating Club. In 1998 she joined the Rehoboth Garden Club and enjoyed the friendship of the other members. She also remained very close to her nursing friends from her graduating class and her many kindergarten friends.

She leaves one daughter, Lee Ann Cameron and her husband David of Barrington, one son, Greg Vaslet and his wife Fernanda of Seekonk, four grandchildren, Garrett Vaslet and his wife Serena, Kristen Kupperman and her husband Wyatt, Kelly Arnold and her husband Brett and Kevin Cameron and his girlfriend Lyndsey Card, three great grandchildren, Stella, Vayda and Gabriel Vaslet.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Taunton Avenue, Seekonk. Burial will be private.



