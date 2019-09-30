|
HAGERTY , PATRICIA ANN (SWARTZBAUGH)
84, of East Greenwich, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Hope Hospice & Palliative Care in Providence, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Dr. James R. Hagerty. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late George W. and Elizabeth C. (McCullough) Swartzbaugh. Mrs. Hagerty was the cherished mother of James M. Hagerty (Nancy), Dr, Kevin P. Hagerty (Kathleen), Elizabeth I. Russell, Peter R. Hagerty (Laurie), Daniel J. Hagerty (Cynthia), John T. Hagerty, Christopher B. Hagerty (Maryellen), and Mary B. Asay. She is survived by 20 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She was the sister of George W. Swartzbaugh, Jr., LtC (Alma).
A graduate of Flower 5th Avenue School of Nursing, Mrs. Hagerty enjoyed her work in different healthcare settings. Her large family was her greatest pride and joy, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren who affectionately knew her as Nana.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 10:00 am in Our Lady of Mercy Church, 65 3rd St., East Greenwich, RI. Burial will be at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Our Lady of Mercy Church will be appreciated. Please visit; JWSFH.COM
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 30, 2019