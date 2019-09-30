Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Church
65 3rd St.
East Greenwich, RI
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Hagerty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann (Swartzbaugh) Hagerty

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ann (Swartzbaugh) Hagerty Obituary
HAGERTY , PATRICIA ANN (SWARTZBAUGH)
84, of East Greenwich, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Hope Hospice & Palliative Care in Providence, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Dr. James R. Hagerty. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late George W. and Elizabeth C. (McCullough) Swartzbaugh. Mrs. Hagerty was the cherished mother of James M. Hagerty (Nancy), Dr, Kevin P. Hagerty (Kathleen), Elizabeth I. Russell, Peter R. Hagerty (Laurie), Daniel J. Hagerty (Cynthia), John T. Hagerty, Christopher B. Hagerty (Maryellen), and Mary B. Asay. She is survived by 20 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She was the sister of George W. Swartzbaugh, Jr., LtC (Alma).
A graduate of Flower 5th Avenue School of Nursing, Mrs. Hagerty enjoyed her work in different healthcare settings. Her large family was her greatest pride and joy, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren who affectionately knew her as Nana.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 10:00 am in Our Lady of Mercy Church, 65 3rd St., East Greenwich, RI. Burial will be at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Our Lady of Mercy Church will be appreciated. Please visit; JWSFH.COM
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.