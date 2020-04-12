|
|
McGARTY, PATRICIA ANN (MOREY)
83, of North Providence, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Steere House Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Providence. She was the loving wife of Raymond J. McGarty, Jr.
Born in Putnam, CT, she was the daughter of the late Hartley and Diane (St. George) Morey.
Patricia was the proprietor of My Favorite Things Antique Shop which was located in the historic Arcade in Providence. She loved spending time in her garden and collecting antiques after her retirement.
Besides her husband of 63 years, Raymond, she leaves two sons, Michael P. McGarty of Providence, and David R. McGarty of Bristol, a daughter, Patricia Krol of Barrington, a brother, Hartley Morey of Florida, and six loving grandchildren, Ian, Connor, and Grace McGarty, Sara Krol, Alexandra Stamatakos, Amanda Torick. Patricia was the mother of the late Kevin McGarty, and sister of the late Wesley Morey, Faith Moura, and Barbara McCarthy.
Funeral services were private.
Patricia's family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Steere House, for their excellent care, kindness and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Patricia's memory to: The , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. For online condolences, please see, www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 12, 2020