We little knew that morning

God was to call your name.

In life we loved you dearly,

in death we do the same.

It broke our hearts to lose you,

You did not go alone.

For part of us went with you

The day God called you home.

You left us beautiful memories,

Your love is still our guide,

And though we cannot see you,

You are always at our side.

Our family chain is broken,

and nothing seems the same,

But as God calls us one by one,

The chain will link again.

Love and miss you till we meet again my sister and friend, Lizzy

Lizzy

Sister