Patricia Ann "Patti" (McCaughey) Perrino
1946 - 2020
Perrino, Patricia "Patti" (McCaughey) Ann
On June 24, 2020 Patricia "Patti" (McCaughey) Perrino passed away peacefully at age 73 after a brief illness.
A lifelong Cranstonian until a recent move to Greenville, Patti was well-loved in her community. She loved art, writing, and music but her greatest love was her family.
Patti is survived by her three children Amy-Elizabeth Perrino, Stephen Perrino and wife Jj (Baker), and Matthew Perrino and wife Susan (Costa). She was the very proud grandmother of Meghan Perrino and fiancé Nick Russo, Sean Perrino, Brendon Perrino, Heidi McGuire, Riordan "Rory" Perrino, Marius McGuire, Celia Perrino, Ramona Perrino, and Lila Perrino.
Patti was also the beloved eldest sister to Maureen O'Donnell, Fred McCaughey Sr., Frances McGovern, Tom McCaughey Sr., Jane Cannata, Sheila Moffat, Katie Schiano, and Liz Clarke. She was an aunt to 19 and great aunt to 22. Patti was predeceased by her parents Walter and Marion (McKenna) McCaughey.
The family will be having a private funeral mass on July 2nd at 11am. Family and friends are welcome to a celebration of Patti's life immediately following at the home of Matthew and Susan Perrino, 18 Cove Ave, Warwick.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation at bbrfoundation.org.

Published in The Providence Journal from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 28, 2020
Patti, I will miss everything about you, thank you for all the wonderful memories. My sister and my friend, all my love till we meet again, Lizzy
Elizabeth Clarke
Sister
June 28, 2020
We little knew that morning
God was to call your name.
In life we loved you dearly,
in death we do the same.
It broke our hearts to lose you,
You did not go alone.
For part of us went with you
The day God called you home.
You left us beautiful memories,
Your love is still our guide,
And though we cannot see you,
You are always at our side.
Our family chain is broken,
and nothing seems the same,
But as God calls us one by one,
The chain will link again.
June 28, 2020
Love and miss you till we meet again my sister and friend, Lizzy
Lizzy
Sister
June 28, 2020
My dear sister and friend commended her spirit to the Lord she loved. She left us all knowing her love and faith were without end.

In our human frailty we mourn and will long for her to pat the back of our hand, as she did so many times throughout life, during celebration, in solace and to just show her sweet love.

God Bless Her Beautiful Children and Grandchildren.

Love, Jane
Jane Cannata
Family
June 28, 2020
My Auntie Patti was always kind and gentle. I will miss her hugs and kisses. I know she is resting in the palm of God's hand. TTFN Auntie I love you!
Kristen Clarke
Family
