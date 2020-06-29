Patti, I will miss everything about you, thank you for all the wonderful memories. My sister and my friend, all my love till we meet again, Lizzy
Perrino, Patricia "Patti" (McCaughey) Ann
On June 24, 2020 Patricia "Patti" (McCaughey) Perrino passed away peacefully at age 73 after a brief illness.
A lifelong Cranstonian until a recent move to Greenville, Patti was well-loved in her community. She loved art, writing, and music but her greatest love was her family.
Patti is survived by her three children Amy-Elizabeth Perrino, Stephen Perrino and wife Jj (Baker), and Matthew Perrino and wife Susan (Costa). She was the very proud grandmother of Meghan Perrino and fiancé Nick Russo, Sean Perrino, Brendon Perrino, Heidi McGuire, Riordan "Rory" Perrino, Marius McGuire, Celia Perrino, Ramona Perrino, and Lila Perrino.
Patti was also the beloved eldest sister to Maureen O'Donnell, Fred McCaughey Sr., Frances McGovern, Tom McCaughey Sr., Jane Cannata, Sheila Moffat, Katie Schiano, and Liz Clarke. She was an aunt to 19 and great aunt to 22. Patti was predeceased by her parents Walter and Marion (McKenna) McCaughey.
The family will be having a private funeral mass on July 2nd at 11am. Family and friends are welcome to a celebration of Patti's life immediately following at the home of Matthew and Susan Perrino, 18 Cove Ave, Warwick.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation at bbrfoundation.org.
On June 24, 2020 Patricia "Patti" (McCaughey) Perrino passed away peacefully at age 73 after a brief illness.
A lifelong Cranstonian until a recent move to Greenville, Patti was well-loved in her community. She loved art, writing, and music but her greatest love was her family.
Patti is survived by her three children Amy-Elizabeth Perrino, Stephen Perrino and wife Jj (Baker), and Matthew Perrino and wife Susan (Costa). She was the very proud grandmother of Meghan Perrino and fiancé Nick Russo, Sean Perrino, Brendon Perrino, Heidi McGuire, Riordan "Rory" Perrino, Marius McGuire, Celia Perrino, Ramona Perrino, and Lila Perrino.
Patti was also the beloved eldest sister to Maureen O'Donnell, Fred McCaughey Sr., Frances McGovern, Tom McCaughey Sr., Jane Cannata, Sheila Moffat, Katie Schiano, and Liz Clarke. She was an aunt to 19 and great aunt to 22. Patti was predeceased by her parents Walter and Marion (McKenna) McCaughey.
The family will be having a private funeral mass on July 2nd at 11am. Family and friends are welcome to a celebration of Patti's life immediately following at the home of Matthew and Susan Perrino, 18 Cove Ave, Warwick.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation at bbrfoundation.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.