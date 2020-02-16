|
|
Billings, Patricia
Patricia Blomfield-Brown Billings died February 5, 2020. She was born on August 4, 1928 to Reginald Blomfield-Brown and Virginia Dunn Blomfield-Brown. She grew up in Shrewsbury, New Jersey. She is survived by her two daughters, Spencer Nineberg and Hope McCulloch, a son-in-law, Allan Nineberg, M.D. and four grandchildren: Bay McCulloch, Lucas McCulloch, Sam Nineberg, and Henry Nineberg. She is also survived by a brother, Michael Blomfield-Brown, a sister, Pema Chodron and a very good group of nephews and nieces.
She graduated from Vassar College in 1950 and was active in the Alumnae Association. She felt that Vassar played an important role in her life and as such, was greatly valued.
She was an active member of the First Baptist Church in America and served on many boards and committees in the Providence community. She particularly enjoyed her membership in the Handicraft Club and a local debating society. She was Director of Development for the Meeting Street School and later, a speech and language therapist at Bradley Hospital and then at the Rhode Island School for the Deaf.
Pat loved to travel. Any kind of travel was a pleasure. She and her husband traveled extensively in the United States and explored much of the world. She particularly relished travel that included biking or hiking.
She enjoyed skiing. The family went to Cannon Mountain in Franconia, New Hampshire every winter weekend for many years. In later years the venue changed to Alta, Utah, where vacations were spent for a few years and then, after retirement, all winter.
She loved her family and enjoyed her friends. It was a good life.
A Memorial Service will be held on May 2, 2020 at 11:00 at the First Baptist Church in America, 75 North Main Street, Providence, R.I., 02903. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church in her name.
Published in The Providence Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020