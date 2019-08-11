|
HANDFIELD, Patricia C. (O'Brien)
age 72, died peacefully on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Trustbridge Hospice in Palm Beach Gardens, FL after a brief illness. She was the daughter of the late Daniel J. O'Brien and the late Ethel V. (Hogan) O'Brien. She was also the wife of the late Richard J. Handfield. She grew up in Providence, RI and attended St. Xavier's Academy. In 1978 she, her husband and baby son, Rick moved to South Florida. She is survived by her loving son, Rick, his wife Amy, and her two cherished grandsons, Shawn and Charlie Handfield of Maynard, MA, her brother Daniel O'Brien of Lincoln, RI and her sister Christine England and husband Jim of Saunderstown, RI. She was the sister of the late Robert O'Brien. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Ann O'Brien, two nephews and their families as well as many in-laws. Friends and family are invited to attend a mass in memory of Patricia on Friday, September 6th, 2019, at 11am at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, 21 Traverse Street, Providence, RI 02903, with collation to follow. Memorial donations in memory of Patricia can be made to the .
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 11, 2019