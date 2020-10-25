1/1
Patricia C. (O'Neill) Rajotte
RAJOTTE, PATRICIA C. (O'NEILL)
78, of Campton, NH and formerly of West Warwick, passed peacefully at home with her loving husband on Monday, October 19, 2020. She was the wife of George J. "Donald" Rajotte for 55 years. Born in Warwick, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Rose (Poulin) O'Neill.
Patricia was employed for over 14 years as a medical secretary for Dr. Alfred Arcand, MD in West Warwick, before retiring in 1999 after 20 years as a legal secretary at the former Canham and Sinesi Law Firm in East Greenwich. Patricia was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She helped maintain the West Warwick Steelers Pop Warner football organization when her three boys played in the league. Patricia was known for ringing a large bell while attending many of her family's youth sports games; they always knew she was there in support. She enjoyed exercising and walking. Patricia and Donald enjoyed many winters at their home in Florida.
She was the mother of Matthew A. Rajotte and his wife Stacey of North Attleboro, MA, Jason O. Rajotte and his wife Nicole of Woburn, MA and the late Marc A. Rajotte. She was the mother-in-law of Ann Marie (Zuleger) Rajotte. Patricia was the grandmother of Nicholas, Ryan, Connor, Jake and Emma Rajotte. She was the sister of Pam Matthews (John) of Fairfield, OH and the aunt of John Matthews Jr.
Her Funeral will be Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 9 am from the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd., (Rte.3) Coventry, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in St. Gregory the Great Church, 360 Cowesett Rd., Warwick. Interment at the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter will be private. Visiting hours are Monday evening 4 – 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (www.pancan.org) would be appreciated. iannottifh.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root
OCT
27
Funeral
09:00 AM
Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root
OCT
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Gregory the Great Church
Memories & Condolences
October 23, 2020
So sorry for your loss Jay. Our condolences to you and your family
Nick Francis
Acquaintance
