Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root
2000 Nooseneck Hill Road (RTE 3)
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root
2000 Nooseneck Hill Road (RTE 3)
Coventry, RI 02816
Funeral
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
9:00 AM
Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root
2000 Nooseneck Hill Road (RTE 3)
Coventry, RI 02816
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church
Patricia C. (Carroll) Wilkinson-Cruz

Patricia C. (Carroll) Wilkinson-Cruz Obituary
WILKINSON-CRUZ, PATRICIA C. (CARROLL)
78, died Thursday, November 28, 2019. She was the partner of the late Demosthenes "Dennis" Diamantes. Mother of Catherine A. Zahn (Gary), Patricia M. Gil (Joseph), Sandra J. Lamb (Linwood), and James E. Wilkinson. Grandmother 7; great-grandmother of 6. Her funeral will be Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 9 am from the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd., (Rte.3), Coventry, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in Our Lady of Good Counsel Church. Interment at Notre Dame Cemetery in West Warwick. Visiting hours are Tuesday 4:00 to 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the () would be appreciated. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 1, 2019
