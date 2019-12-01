|
WILKINSON-CRUZ, PATRICIA C. (CARROLL)
78, died Thursday, November 28, 2019. She was the partner of the late Demosthenes "Dennis" Diamantes. Mother of Catherine A. Zahn (Gary), Patricia M. Gil (Joseph), Sandra J. Lamb (Linwood), and James E. Wilkinson. Grandmother 7; great-grandmother of 6. Her funeral will be Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 9 am from the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd., (Rte.3), Coventry, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in Our Lady of Good Counsel Church. Interment at Notre Dame Cemetery in West Warwick. Visiting hours are Tuesday 4:00 to 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the () would be appreciated. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 1, 2019