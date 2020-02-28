Home

Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home Wickford
140 West Main Street
North Kingstown, RI 02852
(401) 294-4013
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home Wickford
140 West Main Street
North Kingstown, RI 02852
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:30 AM
The First Baptist Church
44 Main St.
Wickford, RI
CURRY, PATRICIA (RECORDS)
94, of North Kingstown, died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. She was the wife of the late Thomas Morton Curry, Jr.
Mrs. Curry was a homemaker and worked alongside her husband at Clarke, Curry, & Brown, Inc. of Wickford for many years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Wickford, was an avid bird watcher, and member of the Whirlaways Square Dancing Group.
She leaves her loving children: T. Morton Curry, III & his wife Sylvia of Exeter and Judith L. Mandel & her husband Larry of Washington, D.C. Cherished grandmother of 6 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. She was the sister of Austin L. Records of Exeter, David Records of California, & the late Elizabeth Hendrick, Loring Records, Nancy Allen, Grace Fulford, & Harry T. Records. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence A. Records & Alzada (Arnold) Records.
Her Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 11:30 am in The First Baptist Church in Wickford, 44 Main St. Burial in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery will be private.
Relatives & friends are invited and may call on Monday, March 2nd from 5:00-7:00 pm in THE CRANSTON-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME of WICKFORD, 140 West Main St., Wickford Village, North Kingstown.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to the First Baptist Church in Wickford or a will be appreciated.
For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
