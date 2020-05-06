|
Gagne, Patricia D.
Patricia Dorothy Gagne, 68 of Midlothian, Virginia passed away on February 6, 2020 from the physical challenges of pulmonary fibrosis. She was the loving daughter of the late Jeannette (Barrette) Gagne and Wilfred Gagne of East Providence, a community where Patty shared many happy memories with her family and friends.
Following her graduation from East Providence High School in 1970, she was employed by Verizon Telephone Company where she spent over 20 years in information services and retiring in a managerial position. She was a dedicated employee, mentoring novice operators and supporting multiple social and charitable activities of the company.
Following retirement, Patty and her partner, Joyce Trapasso, moved to Virginia where they enjoyed the warmer climate and regional attractions. Patty will always be remembered for her kind disposition, caring nature and adoring her pet dogs.
She is survived by her siblings, Paula Viau-Hann of Smithfield, Donna Bosworth (Michael) of Coventry, David Gagne (Maryanne) of Riverside and Denise Francis (Robert) of Riverside. She was predeceased by her brother Fr. Walter Gagne SA, Franciscan Friars of the Atonement. Patty is also survived by her life partner Joyce Trapasso and many loving nieces, nephews and their children.
A memorial Mass in her honor will be scheduled when restrictions from the Pandemic are modified. Donations in her honor can be made to the Franciscan Friars of the Atonement Graymoor, PO Box 301, Garrison, NY 100524, Attention Fr. Emil. Burial will be private.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 6, 2020