Degidio, Patricia
85, daughter of the late Joseph A. and Grace P. Eaton, passed away November 6, 2020 in Ocala, Florida. She was the beloved wife of Louis Degidio, Jr. for 64 years. Patricia is survived by children, Michael (Debbie Barone), Jamestown, Raymond, Narragansett, Russell (Kim), Homosassa, FL, and Jo-anne Holleran (Bill), Ocala, FL; 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. For a full obituary please visit www.robertsfuneralhomes.com
. An inurnment will take place at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a date to be determined.