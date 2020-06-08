Gosselin, Patricia

GOSSELIN, Patricia R. (Maynard), 89, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at St. Antoine Residence, North Smithfield. She was the wife of the Iate Bertrand A. Gosselin.

She was born in Providence on September 20, 1930, a daughter of the late Frederick L. and Albertha (Robert) Maynard.

Patricia was a past president of the Rosary & Altar Society of St. Joseph Church in Pascoag and a Congregant of St. Philip Church, Greenville.

She leaves five daughters; Suzanne Frenette (Raymond), Denise Roy (Normand), Pauline McNaught (Peter), Claudette Mullen (Seamus), and Christine DeFilippo (Mark). She was predeceased by her brothers Normand and Richard Maynard. Patricia loved her eleven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial to be held on Wednesday, June 10th at 11am in St. Philip Church, 622 Putnam Pike, Greenville. Burial in St. Ambrose Cemetery in Lincoln will be private. Visitation is limited to family in the Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Pike, (Rte. 44), Greenville.



