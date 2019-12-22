Home

Frank P. Trainor & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services
982 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
(401) 461-4843
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frank P. Trainor & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services
982 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
Funeral
Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
Frank P. Trainor & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services
982 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Peter Church
Fair Street
Warwick, RI
Patricia J. (Hackett) Dooley

Patricia J. (Hackett) Dooley Obituary
DOOLEY, PATRICIA J. (HACKETT)
87, of Warwick died Thursday surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of William J. Dooley to whom she was married for 62 years.
Born in Providence, a daughter of the late William H. and Helen M. (Shea) Hackett, she was a lifelong resident of Warwick. Mrs. Dooley was a secretary at the New England Telephone Company for 25 years before retiring in 1989. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers and the Edgewood Garden Club.
Besides her husband, she leaves her children, Patrice E. Concannon and her husband, John; James R. Dooley, Bryan J. Dooley and his wife, Gina and Kathleen A. McCoombs; her grandchildren, Evan and Alison Hutson, Kellie and Jenna Dooley, Kayla and Benjamin McCoombs; five great grandchildren; her sisters, Helen M. Wilson and Marguerite E. Hackett. She was the mother of the late William J. Dooley and sister of the late William E. Hackett.
Her funeral will be Tuesday at 9 AM from the Frank P. Trainor & Sons Funeral Home, 982 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Mass of Christian Burial in Saint Peter Church, Fair Street, Warwick at 10 AM. Calling Hours Monday 4-8 PM. Burial will be in Saint Ann Cemetery, Cranston. www.trainorfh.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 22, 2019
