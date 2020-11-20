Gill, Patricia J.,

88, of North Kingstown, previously of West Warwick, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on November 17, 2020. She was the wife of the late Edgar F. " Ted " Gill, they had been married for 57 years.

Born in Providence she was the daughter of the late Cornelius J. and Elizabeth A. ( Sullivan ) Sullivan. She was raised in the Smith Hill neighborhood of Providence, and lived in North Providence for many years. For many years, Ted and Pat lived full time in Florida and had a summer residence in West Warwick, Rhode Island. After her beloved Ted passed, Patricia took up residence with her daughter Brenda in North Kingstown.

Pat graduated from St. Patrick's High School and would go on to be the Office Manager for The Phoenix Life Insurance Company for 20 years retiring in 1993.

She was communicant of St. Gregory the Great Church, Warwick, and former communicant of St. Rita Church, Florida, where she also belonged to the Forever Young Club. A long time volunteer with her husband Ted at St. Patrick Church Food Pantry and The Mary House Ministry.

Some of Pat's favorite past times where Golfing, dancing with Ted, Bowling, Arts and Crafts, Traveling, Camping and Bingo.

Pat is survived by her daughters, Brenda M. Walker and her husband Brian H. Walker, and P. Erin Gill; and four loving grandchildren, Patrick J., Timothy P. and Hannah R. Walker and Shannon B. Redding. She was predeceased by her son, Brian P. Gill and her sisters Margaret M. McCabe and Elizabeth E. McGovern.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the Cedar's and to Home Continuum Hospice & Palliative Care for the compassionate care they provided for Pat while she was entrusted to them.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated Monday, November 23, 2020 at 11:00 am in St. Gregory the Great Church, 360 Cowesett Road, Warwick. Her burial will be private. Visiting hours in the Russell J. Boyle and Son Funeral Home, 142 Centerville Road, Warwick will be Monday from 9:00-10:30 am. Because of the current Covid-19 restrictions, if you plan on coming to the Funeral Home for the calling hours, you will be asked to pay your respects and are then required to go back to your vehicle. Thank you in advance from the staff at the Funeral Home for your cooperation.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations available to Mary House in Providence.



