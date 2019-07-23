Home

Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
(401) 884-9222
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
Funeral
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Church
65 Third St.
East Greenwich, RI
Patricia L. Carll Obituary
CARLL, PATRICIA L.
82, passed away July 20, 2019. She was the wife of Alfred R. Carll. Born in Providence she was a daughter of the late Miguel and Jannet (Ingham) Pacheco.
Besides her husband she is survived by four children; Lori Rudd, Lynn Birch, Stephen Carll and Thomas Carll and 7 grandchildren.
Funeral Thursday July 25th at 9:00 am from the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 65 Third St., East Greenwich. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery, East Greenwich. Calling hours: Wednesday July 24th 5-8 pm. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to a .
Published in The Providence Journal on July 23, 2019
