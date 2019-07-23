|
|
CARLL, PATRICIA L.
82, passed away July 20, 2019. She was the wife of Alfred R. Carll. Born in Providence she was a daughter of the late Miguel and Jannet (Ingham) Pacheco.
Besides her husband she is survived by four children; Lori Rudd, Lynn Birch, Stephen Carll and Thomas Carll and 7 grandchildren.
Funeral Thursday July 25th at 9:00 am from the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 65 Third St., East Greenwich. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery, East Greenwich. Calling hours: Wednesday July 24th 5-8 pm. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to a .
Published in The Providence Journal on July 23, 2019