LALLY, PATRICIA (RAMPONE)
84, of North Providence passed away May 10, 2020 at Miriam Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Patrick J. Lally.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Annunciata (Pate) Rampone.
She is survived by her loving daughter Johnna Leo and her husband Steven of North Providence and her beloved grandson, Matthew. She also leaves behind her dear niece and nephews.
She was the sister of the late Melba Keough and the late C. Frank Rampone.
Her funeral and entombment are private. Arrangements entrusted to A.A. MARIANI & SON Funeral Home, Providence. marianiandson.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 12, 2020