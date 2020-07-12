1/1
Patricia LeFevre
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LeFevre, Patricia
The world lost a little bit of adventure on Saturday June 27, 2020 when Patricia Louise (Lukomski) LeFevre, citizen of the world and resident of Henderson, NV passed away. The eldest of five children, she was born on September 3rd in Detroit, Michigan to the late Leo and Louise Lukomski. She was best known for her passion for our nation's veterans and her work at the Vet Center in Cranston.
Patricia is survived by her daughters September LeFevre O'Brien, and Danielle Willis and their husbands Matthew and Darren. She is also survived by her five grandchildren: Caleigh, Collin, and Cuyler O'Brien and Megan and Lauren Willis.
Patricia asked that her life be celebrate her life with a party, which will be held in conjunction with a memorial mass and graveside internment at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Irish Hills, Michigan as soon as friends and family are able to gather safely after the coronavirus pandemic subsides. Until then, say a prayer, raise a toast, and plan your next adventure.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Honor Flight Foundation. Please direct any questions about services to Schrader-Howell Funeral Home, Plymouth, MI.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schrader-Howell Funeral Home
280 S. Main St.
Plymouth, MI 48170
734-453-3333
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schrader-Howell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 9, 2020
Pat would have liked this picture.
Leonard Lukomski
Brother
July 9, 2020
I will remember Pat, as she liked to be called, from happy childhood days at the farm on Sanford Road. Our front yard was our playground for croquet, badminton, and swimming in a galvanized wash tub, pool. Pat was 7 years older, and I called her "little momma". Pat liked to be momma to me and Bernadine. I once made her a bracelet with PAT spelled in green and tan vinyl lacing. Pat gave it back to me two years ago and asked if I remmembered making it. Of course I did, and it is put away with other memories.
Leonard Lukomski
Brother
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved