Patricia LeFevre

LeFevre, Patricia

The world lost a little bit of adventure on Saturday June 27, 2020 when Patricia Louise (Lukomski) LeFevre, citizen of the world and resident of Henderson, NV passed away. The eldest of five children, she was born on September 3rd in Detroit, Michigan to the late Leo and Louise Lukomski. She was best known for her passion for our nation's veterans and her work at the Vet Center in Cranston.

Patricia is survived by her daughters September LeFevre O'Brien, and Danielle Willis and their husbands Matthew and Darren. She is also survived by her five grandchildren: Caleigh, Collin, and Cuyler O'Brien and Megan and Lauren Willis.

Patricia asked that her life be celebrate her life with a party, which will be held in conjunction with a memorial mass and graveside internment at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Irish Hills, Michigan as soon as friends and family are able to gather safely after the coronavirus pandemic subsides. Until then, say a prayer, raise a toast, and plan your next adventure.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Honor Flight Foundation. Please direct any questions about services to Schrader-Howell Funeral Home, Plymouth, MI.



