ARDEN, Patricia M. (McBride)
70, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island left this world with style and grace, surrounded by her loving family at home on Thursday, April 28th, 2020.
Patty was the daughter of the late Louis McBride, Sr. and Marguerite (Carroll) McBride. She was the sister of Cheryl Smith and the late Louis McBride, Jr. She leaves behind her loving family - her husband, Stuart Arden, and her two daughters, Allison and Meredith Arden. She will also be remembered by her cousin Edward McBride, a large extended family, her Happydale friends, and many other friends whom she considered family.
Patty graduated from Attleboro High School followed by Katherine Gibbs and worked as an executive secretary for several years.
An avid lover of nature and an environmentalist, Patty was the co-founder of Save the Park in Pawtucket, an organization which is credited with helping to rehome many animals following the closure of the Slater Park Zoo.
Patty spent most of her summers oceanside in Westport Harbor, Massachusetts. She enjoyed surfing in her younger years and spending time with family and friends at Elephant Rock Beach Club throughout her life. She was also arguably the number one fan of Elvis Presley.
Social coordinator extraordinaire, no happening was too small to justify a party. Every day was an excuse to have a good time. In keeping with her festive spirit, a celebration of remembrance will take place at a less socially distant time for family and friends.
Patty was so proud that her husband and two daughters chose to be nurses and supported them all through nursing school. Memorial gifts may be made for the benefit of nursing students at the University of Rhode Island's College of Nursing.
Checks should be made out to the URI Foundation & Alumni Engagement, P.O. Box 1700, Kingston, RI 02881 with a note in the memo line reading "Patty Arden".
Her family wishes to also express sincere thanks to Visiting Nurses Home and Hospice for all their support.
Arrangements are entrusted to William W. Tripp Funeral Home, Pawtucket. For online condolences: TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 3, 2020