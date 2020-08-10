Cotter, Patricia M.
Cotter, Patricia M. (Callanan), 90, formerly of The Seasons in East Greenwich, passed peacefully on Thursday August 6, 2020 at Saint Elizabeth's Home in East Greenwich. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Cotter. Born in Providence, Patricia was the daughter of the late Francis and Emily (Devine) Callanan.
Pat leaves behind her beloved friends and caregivers Tonya and Michael Hoegen, and was Aunt to many loved nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by all of her siblings. Patricia was the caring sister to the late Andrew, Joseph, William, and Thomas Callanan, Sr. Frances Callanan, F.M.M., and Rita Trenn all of RI.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday August 12th at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 65 Third St., East Greenwich. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her name to The Seasons, 5 Saint Elizabeth's Way, East Greenwich RI 02818, which is a member of the Care Link organization, a nonprofit network of partners collaborating to ensure high-quality health care for RI adult communities. Visit hillfuneralhome.com
