1/1
Patricia M. Cotter
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cotter, Patricia M.
Cotter, Patricia M. (Callanan), 90, formerly of The Seasons in East Greenwich, passed peacefully on Thursday August 6, 2020 at Saint Elizabeth's Home in East Greenwich. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Cotter. Born in Providence, Patricia was the daughter of the late Francis and Emily (Devine) Callanan.

Pat leaves behind her beloved friends and caregivers Tonya and Michael Hoegen, and was Aunt to many loved nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by all of her siblings. Patricia was the caring sister to the late Andrew, Joseph, William, and Thomas Callanan, Sr. Frances Callanan, F.M.M., and Rita Trenn all of RI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday August 12th at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 65 Third St., East Greenwich. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her name to The Seasons, 5 Saint Elizabeth's Way, East Greenwich RI 02818, which is a member of the Care Link organization, a nonprofit network of partners collaborating to ensure high-quality health care for RI adult communities. Visit hillfuneralhome.com for complete obituary

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
(401) 884-9222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved