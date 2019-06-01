|
MANGIANTINE, PATRICIA (PERRY)
73, of Narragansett, passed away peacefully May 30, 2019. She was the wife of the late Aldo J. Mangiantine, Jr.; mother of Melissa Vallee; grandmother of three.
Her funeral service will be held Friday, June 7, 2019 at 10am in the Nardolillo Funeral Home & Crematory– SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 1111 Boston Neck Road (Rt. 1A),Narragansett. Burial will follow in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery, North Kingstown. VISITING HOURS Thursday 5-7pm. Visit www.nardolillofh.com for full obituary and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 1, 2019