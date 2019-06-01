The Providence Journal Obituaries
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1111 Boston Neck Rd
Narragansett, RI 02882
(401) 789-6300
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1111 Boston Neck Rd
Narragansett, RI 02882
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1111 Boston Neck Rd
Narragansett, RI 02882
View Map
MANGIANTINE, PATRICIA (PERRY)
73, of Narragansett, passed away peacefully May 30, 2019. She was the wife of the late Aldo J. Mangiantine, Jr.; mother of Melissa Vallee; grandmother of three.
Her funeral service will be held Friday, June 7, 2019 at 10am in the Nardolillo Funeral Home & Crematory– SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 1111 Boston Neck Road (Rt. 1A),Narragansett. Burial will follow in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery, North Kingstown. VISITING HOURS Thursday 5-7pm. Visit www.nardolillofh.com for full obituary and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 1, 2019
