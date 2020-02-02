|
|
EUART, PATRICIA MARY Ph.D.
of Cranston passed away on Friday, January 30 at RI Hospital. Born in Providence, RI, Patricia was the daughter of the late John L. and Catherine E. (Taheny) Euart and the loving sister of Kathryn A. Euart of Cranston.
Following her graduation from Rhode Island College, having earned a BA in a double major of Elementary Education and English in three years after her selection in the Accelerated Program; Pat went on to earn her Master's and Doctorate in English Literature from Brown University. She was a Teaching Assistant at Brown and taught at RIC and CCRI. She had several articles published in the Providence Journal and an airline publication, and published a book of poetry. She enjoyed riding her horse "ROI" and using imagery from nature as a source for her paintings and poems.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, February 4 at 10 a.m. in St. Mark Church, Cranston and follow to St. Ann Cemetery for burial. Please share condoences and memories at WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 2, 2020