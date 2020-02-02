The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 421-0289
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Euart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Mary Euart Ph.D.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Mary Euart Ph.D. Obituary
EUART, PATRICIA MARY Ph.D.
of Cranston passed away on Friday, January 30 at RI Hospital. Born in Providence, RI, Patricia was the daughter of the late John L. and Catherine E. (Taheny) Euart and the loving sister of Kathryn A. Euart of Cranston.
Following her graduation from Rhode Island College, having earned a BA in a double major of Elementary Education and English in three years after her selection in the Accelerated Program; Pat went on to earn her Master's and Doctorate in English Literature from Brown University. She was a Teaching Assistant at Brown and taught at RIC and CCRI. She had several articles published in the Providence Journal and an airline publication, and published a book of poetry. She enjoyed riding her horse "ROI" and using imagery from nature as a source for her paintings and poems.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, February 4 at 10 a.m. in St. Mark Church, Cranston and follow to St. Ann Cemetery for burial. Please share condoences and memories at WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
Download Now