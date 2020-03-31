The Providence Journal Obituaries
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 421-0289
Patricia N. "Patsy" Montaquila

Patricia N. "Patsy" Montaquila Obituary
MONTAQUILA, PATRICIA N. "Patsy"
72, passed away quietly at home on Tuesday, March 28, 2020.
She graduated from Hope High School and CCRI, and attended Bryant College. She was employed by the State of Rhode Island, Arthur Young Accounting, Providence Journal, and (RIPEC) the R.I. Public Expenditure Council. Patricia was also a long-time member of the Bonnet Shores Beach Club.
She was the daughter of the late B. Raymond and Margaret (Landi) Montaquila.
She was the sister of Geraldine Bowering (Richard), Raymond (Paula), Thomas (Maria), Elissa Ciarlo (Ronald), and the late Mary Linda.
She was a loving, caring aunt to Heather, Stephanie, Jennifer, TC, Raymond and Meredith and her great nieces and nephew.
She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to her favorite charity, , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 USA.
Patricia's funeral and burial will be private and a Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. Plwase share condolences at WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Mar. 31 to May 29, 2020
