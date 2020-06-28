Patricia O'Hara

O'HARA, PATRICIA
62, of Pawtucket, passed away June 23, 2020 after a 4-month battle with cancer. She was the beloved wife of Michael O'Hara. Arrangements by O'Neill Funeral Home, Cumberland. For obituary www.oneillfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.