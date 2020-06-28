Patricia O'Hara
O'HARA, PATRICIA
62, of Pawtucket, passed away June 23, 2020 after a 4-month battle with cancer. She was the beloved wife of Michael O'Hara. Arrangements by O'Neill Funeral Home, Cumberland. For obituary www.oneillfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
O'Neill Funeral Home - Cumberland
JUN
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
live streamed,
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 27, 2020
Mike and Family, Our thoughts and prayers go out to you in this difficult time.
Paul and Monica Morin
Friend
June 27, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Patti was a special woman who will always be in your hearts.
Nick and Elaine Matook
Acquaintance
June 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Nick Guarino
Family
June 27, 2020
Mike and children we are so very sorry to hear of Patti's passing. Our deepest sympathies, prayers and love go out to all. Patti was always so happy and friendly when we saw her at the O'Hara outings. She will be deeply missed.
Nancy, Basil, Chris DiStefano
June 27, 2020
So sorry to hear of Pattis passing. My deepest sympathies. I have such fond memories of growing up in Rumford going to school at Saint Margarets and Patti driving us to Bay View every morning. Prayers to all
Laurie Cook Dias
Friend
June 27, 2020
I am eternally grateful to Patti. Patti took care of my daughter Lucy not long after she was born. Lucy was immediately blessed with Pattis warmth and love. She loved her, played with her, cuddled and talked with her and visited her mom and family with her. She often would tell me our Lucy is something else! She was and is so right! For almost a year Patti loved our Lucy and knew her probably better than me. She has a true gift w children and people really. I am blessed and forever grateful to have had her in my and Lucys life. I am sending love, light and prayers from Hawaii. We love you Patti. Aloha Oe
Jenny Lim
Friend
June 26, 2020
Miss Patti... you were one of a kind. The amount of sunshine and happiness that came off you was just unparalleled.
I will miss everything about you.
Please rest in the sweetest peace, knowing you were deeply loved by so many for so long. I love you, my friend. I will miss your smile for a very long time. Xx
Tina Saunders
Friend
June 26, 2020
Mike and the Cunha family.i was so shocked to hear about Patti My deepest sympathy to you all. I was just looking at pictures of St Margarets and 8th class trip To New York brought back lots of great memories . So many memories will be cherished by everyone. Prayers are with you all.
Joan Shea Howard
Friend
June 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Michael Gifford
Friend
June 26, 2020
I dont have enough words to say how sorry I am about Pattis passing. She was the kindest, most caring and selfless person. She did so much for so many in so many ways. She was like family for the Keoughs. Our thoughts, prayers and love to you and all.
Colleen Keough
Friend
June 26, 2020
I dont have enough words to say how sorry I am about Pattis passing. She was the kindest, most caring and selfless person. She did so much for so many in so many ways. She was like family for the Keoughs. Will miss her terribly. Our thoughts, prayers and love to you all.
Colleen Keough
Friend
June 26, 2020
Dear Mike and Family, the world is less bright without Patti. A beautiful person who always lifted others up. We will cherish beautiful memories of Saints games, Friday night gatherings on Hatfield and her unending friendship. May her love for you help sustain you during the days ahead. Love Paul and Rosemary Costigan
Rosemary Costigan
Friend
June 26, 2020
Shannon, were so sorry to hear of your mothers passing. She left a wonderful legacy with your family. Thinking of you. - Chris, Suzanne, Hazel & William Jaynes
Suzanne Jaynes
Friend
June 26, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. I will keep her in my thoughts and prayers
John Tarro
June 26, 2020
Dear Cunha & OHara Families,
I am so very sorry for your loss. I have many great memories of spending time with Patti and the entire Cunha clan when I was the little girl who lived across the street. I fondly remember keeping a very pregnant Patti company while she was on bed rest. She was lovely, funny and warm, and my heart goes out to your entire wonderful family.

Love,
Jessica Paiva Caparco
Jessica Paiva Caparco
June 26, 2020
Very sorry for your loss. Wonderful person. I have fond memories playing with you guys back in the day in Pawtucket and at the pool at PCC. My prayers are with you all during this time.
Andrew Decastro
Friend
June 26, 2020
R.I.P. Patti you will be missed...
Liza Gity
Neighbor
June 26, 2020
Dear Cunha & OHara Clans,
Please accept our prayers and hugs for Patti. So many fond memories are rushing through our minds of fun times spent with Patti and all of you.
May Gods Love be with all of you during this difficult time.
❤❤❤
Ted, Nicole, & Clyde Shannon
June 26, 2020
We are so sorry for you loss. She was a kind, caring woman. We hope you find peace. The Stellmach Family
Debb Stellmach
June 26, 2020
Mike & family,
Know that you are supported in prayer & thoughts during this terrible time. May Pattys souls Rest In Peace with Ed, Ruth & Stevie.
Bill Roberts
Friend
June 26, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. She was a beautiful person inside and out. Prayers to your family.
Jack Scandariato
Friend
June 26, 2020
I am so very sorry. Even though I only knew her through Sullivanss she was always such a lovely warm, funny person. The world is a little darker with out her light.
Sondra Pierson
Acquaintance
June 26, 2020
My deepest sympathies on the passing of Patti. She was such a kind soul and always had a welcoming smile. May she rest in peace.
Marilee Kinch Arsenault
Friend
June 26, 2020
I still can not believe this news. Patti was such an important part of my childhood, and was always a valued and beloved friend to my late mother Helen. I always felt bad that we had lost touch in recent years, but am so grateful I was able to see her and catch up with her last year when I was home, if only for a short time. I will miss her very much, and O'Hara and Cunha families will remain in my thoughts and prayers.
Matthew McGinn
Friend
June 26, 2020
Mike and kids- so very very sad to hear of Pattis passing. Please celebrate her life and enjoy your memories. This will be such a difficult time. Please know you are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Mary and Ed Laroche
Friend
June 26, 2020
I am so very sorry to hear of Pattis passing and have such fond memories of her starting from our time at St Margarets school. Although I had not seen her in sometime we reconnected a few years ago and it seem like no time at all had passed reminiscing about good times growing up in Rumford. Please except my sincerest sympathy.
Leeann Dias
Friend
June 26, 2020
To the Cunha,O'hara families I am so sorry to hear of Patty's passing.Patty was a beautiful person inside and out,all of you r in my thoughts and prayers.
Joan PonoCerullo
Friend
June 26, 2020
My condolences to you and your family, stay strong in this difficult moment.
Modesto Figueroa
Friend
June 26, 2020
Words cant express how much I will miss my sister. She was a loving, giving, gentle soul. I know she at peace in heaven with our other angels!
Lynn Peltier
Sister
June 26, 2020
Patti was such a kind and generous woman. Both with her time and her ready advice. She will be in our hearts and prayers forever. Wishing you strength and peace during this difficult time.
Meg and Pete ONeill
Friend
June 26, 2020
Patti, I love you so much. I will miss you everyday. I promise to take care of everyone. Until we meet again ❤
Nancy Blythe
Sister
June 26, 2020
Our hearts are so saddened by the news of Patti's passing. She touched my life and so many others with kindness and love. May you all find peace knowing that she is with our almighty father. Love to all of your family.
Karen Sorrentine
Friend
