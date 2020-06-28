Patricia O'Hara

I am eternally grateful to Patti. Patti took care of my daughter Lucy not long after she was born. Lucy was immediately blessed with Pattis warmth and love. She loved her, played with her, cuddled and talked with her and visited her mom and family with her. She often would tell me our Lucy is something else! She was and is so right! For almost a year Patti loved our Lucy and knew her probably better than me. She has a true gift w children and people really. I am blessed and forever grateful to have had her in my and Lucys life. I am sending love, light and prayers from Hawaii. We love you Patti. Aloha Oe

Jenny Lim

Friend