COTTRILL, PATRICIA O'NEIL
formerly of Edgewood, died on December 22, 2018 at the home of her daughter Sara, in Wakefield, RI, where she resided for the past 9 years. She was the wife of the late Richard Z. Cottrill, to whom she was married for 60 years.
She is sadly missed by her children, Patricia Jacobs and her husband, Donald, Nancy Cottrill and her husband James Hines, Richard Cottrill, MD and his wife Carolyn and Sara Cottrill and her husband Vanchi Gurumoorthy and five grandchildren, Ben Jacobs, Katharine Jacobs Sharby, Hannah Hines and Christopher and Caitlin Cottrill. Patty was born in Ogdensburg , NY in 1925. She was the daughter of the late Arthur S. and Katharine W. O'Neil.
She was a graduate and long time supporter of St. Lawrence University, Class of 1947 and was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. Patty was active in her community. She was a life member of the Edgewood Garden Club, serving as its President and later as President of the Rhode Island Federation of Garden Clubs. She was a Trustee of the William Hall Library for many years and Chair of the Trustees during their major renovation in 1989. She was a sustaining member of the Junior League of RI, a Girl Scout troop leader and a RI Tree Council member. Patty was a congregant of Trinity Episcopal Church in Pawtuxet for almost 70 years where she served on the Altar Guild and Vestry among other service commitments.
She enjoyed sailing, skiing and tennis and spent many weeks each summer at her beloved family home in the Adirondack mountains. She was an avid reader and loved traveling with friends and family throughout the US and Europe. She passed her enthusiasm for sport and adventure on to her children and grandchildren
Patty was a woman of integrity, strength and dignity. She was a devoted wife and mother, a trusted and compassionate friend and a wonderful listener. She will be greatly missed.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 10 am Saturday, March 2nd, 2019 at Trinity Church, 139 Ocean Ave, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the William Hall Library, 1825 Broad St Cranston, RI 02905. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 24, 2019