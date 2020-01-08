|
|
OTILLIO, RSM, SISTER PATRICIA
83, died peacefully on January 2, 2020 at Mt. St. Rita Health Centre. She was a Sister of Mercy for 33 years and formerly spent 33 years as a Sister of the Most Holy Sacrament in Lafayette, LA. She was the daughter of the late Paul Otillio Sr. and Helena (Kuhn) Otillio. She leaves behind her cherished sister, Audrey and her husband Joseph, numerous nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews, and great grand nieces and nephews. She was a sister of the late Helen, Paul Jr. and Owen Otillio.
Sister Patricia served in numerous capacities in her ministry with the Most Holy Sacrament Community in the Lafayette diocese. In the 80's she spent time ministering in Belize where she worked with the Sisters of Mercy. Upon returning to the United States, she continued her work, this time as a Sister of Mercy.
A gifted spiritual woman, Sister Patricia held leadership positions in Louisiana and was a respected spiritual director, both in the Lafayette diocese and the Providence diocese.
Sr. Pat will be remembered for her gentle manner, her Southern graciousness and her humble wisdom. A lover of life, an advocate for justice, and a great respecter of God's creation – all these describe our Sister Patricia Otillio. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in St. John Vianney Church, 3609 Diamond Hill Rd., Cumberland. Visitation in the church will begin at 9:00 a.m. with a Mercy Prayer Service at 10:15 a.m. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sister's memory to the Sisters of Mercy, 15 Highland View Road, Cumberland, RI 02864 will be appreciated. Information and condolences please visit: www.galloglyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 8, 2020