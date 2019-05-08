|
|
MARSHALL, PATRICIA P.
Patricia Perkins Marshall, 75 of South Dartmouth, MA, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019 at The Cottages at Dartmouth Village Assisted Living Facility.
Born February 12, 1944 in Providence, RI, Pat graduated from Lincoln School, attended URI and graduated from Katherine Gibbs School. She lived for many years in Warwick, RI. She worked as a paralegal and as Assistant Trust Officer for Hospital Trust in Providence.
Her interests include boating, horses and sports of all kinds. She is survived by her husband Leo V. Marshall, a sister Susan P. Burke of Arizona, two granddaughters, Cathryn Norris and Stephanie Norris and 4 great grandchildren Shylee and Saydee Turgeon and Laedyn Braga and Nyomi Montanez. She was predeceased by her daughter Rebecca Norris and son David Norris.
Memorial Gifts may be made to: Alzheimer's research c/o , Inc. 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871 or support.brightforce.org
Her arrangements are in the care of WARING-SULLIVAN HOME at DARTMOUTH. www.waring-sullivan.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 8, 2019