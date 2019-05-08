Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waring-Sullivan Home Of Memorial Tribute
230 Russells Mills Rd
Dartmouth, MA 02748
(508) 993-0440
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Marshall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia P. Marshall


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia P. Marshall Obituary
MARSHALL, PATRICIA P.
Patricia Perkins Marshall, 75 of South Dartmouth, MA, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019 at The Cottages at Dartmouth Village Assisted Living Facility.
Born February 12, 1944 in Providence, RI, Pat graduated from Lincoln School, attended URI and graduated from Katherine Gibbs School. She lived for many years in Warwick, RI. She worked as a paralegal and as Assistant Trust Officer for Hospital Trust in Providence.
Her interests include boating, horses and sports of all kinds. She is survived by her husband Leo V. Marshall, a sister Susan P. Burke of Arizona, two granddaughters, Cathryn Norris and Stephanie Norris and 4 great grandchildren Shylee and Saydee Turgeon and Laedyn Braga and Nyomi Montanez. She was predeceased by her daughter Rebecca Norris and son David Norris.
Memorial Gifts may be made to: Alzheimer's research c/o , Inc. 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871 or support.brightforce.org
Her arrangements are in the care of WARING-SULLIVAN HOME at DARTMOUTH. www.waring-sullivan.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now