ROSSI, PATRICIA "PATTI" (MARCOCCIO)
65, of Providence, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of Marie (Berardi) Marcoccio and the late Alfred Marcoccio.
Patti worked for the Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission for thirty-two years before retiring.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her son, Anthony J. Rossi and his companion, Jocelyn Poulin; a sister, Christina Kalafarski and her husband, Edward; her grandson, Nicholas Ruscito and his mother, Michelle Ruscito; and two nephews, E.J. and Christopher Kalafarski. Patti is also survived by her longtime companion, Rick Jendzejec, his daughter, Melissa Blanchard, her husband, Greg, and their two children, Zachary and Joshua.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 10 a.m. in St. Augustine Church, 639 Mount Pleasant Avenue, Providence. Burial will be private. Donations in Patti's memory may be made to your favorite charity. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 11, 2020.