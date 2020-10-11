SMITH-ROMANO, PATRICIA "PATTY"
62, passed away peacefully with her sister by her side on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Hope Hospice & Palliative Care Rhode Island, Providence.
She was the beloved wife of George Romano, they would have celebrated their 34th Wedding Anniversary on October 11. Patty & George loved Camping. They traveled across country camping along the way before settling in San Francisco, CA; they also made their home in Florida before returning to RI. They have been together for the past 47 years. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late John and Magdaline (Doreen Summers) Smith.
Patty worked for 38 years at Mike's Kitchen, Tabor Franchi Post in Cranston, retiring this year. She was an avid skier; she loved skiing up north especially Killington MT, with her family and her favorite cousin Dr. Denny Vickers of Chicago, IL.
Patty loved music, reading, decorating, gardening, collecting caps and scarfs, and most of all her many dogs she had throughout her life. Patty was an angel amongst us, and will be sorely missed by everyone who knew her.
Patty is survived by her loving siblings: Kathy A. Smith and her companion John A. Bucci and her brother Kevin M. Smith. Patty was also the sister of the late Brian G. Smith of San Diego, CA.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Patty's Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, October 13th in Cranston. Burial will be private in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted.
Donations in Patty's name can be made to: Providence Animal Shelter, 200 Terminal Rd., Providence, RI 02905.
Visit NardolilloFH.com
for online condolences.