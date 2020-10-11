1/1
Patricia "Patty" Smith-Romano
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SMITH-ROMANO, PATRICIA "PATTY"
62, passed away peacefully with her sister by her side on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Hope Hospice & Palliative Care Rhode Island, Providence.
She was the beloved wife of George Romano, they would have celebrated their 34th Wedding Anniversary on October 11. Patty & George loved Camping. They traveled across country camping along the way before settling in San Francisco, CA; they also made their home in Florida before returning to RI. They have been together for the past 47 years. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late John and Magdaline (Doreen Summers) Smith.
Patty worked for 38 years at Mike's Kitchen, Tabor Franchi Post in Cranston, retiring this year. She was an avid skier; she loved skiing up north especially Killington MT, with her family and her favorite cousin Dr. Denny Vickers of Chicago, IL.
Patty loved music, reading, decorating, gardening, collecting caps and scarfs, and most of all her many dogs she had throughout her life. Patty was an angel amongst us, and will be sorely missed by everyone who knew her.
Patty is survived by her loving siblings: Kathy A. Smith and her companion John A. Bucci and her brother Kevin M. Smith. Patty was also the sister of the late Brian G. Smith of San Diego, CA.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Patty's Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, October 13th in Cranston. Burial will be private in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted.
Donations in Patty's name can be made to: Providence Animal Shelter, 200 Terminal Rd., Providence, RI 02905.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved