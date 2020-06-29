SULLIVAN , Patricia "Beverly" (Keane)
91, of South Easton, on June 27. Wife of the late James M. Sullivan. Mother of Patricia A. Sullivan, Esq., Kathleen M. Donovan and Deborah J. Scolaro. For full obituary and guestbook gfdoherty.com. Arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 29, 2020.