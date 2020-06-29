Patricia "Beverly" (Keane) Sullivan
SULLIVAN , Patricia "Beverly" (Keane)
91, of South Easton, on June 27. Wife of the late James M. Sullivan. Mother of Patricia A. Sullivan, Esq., Kathleen M. Donovan and Deborah J. Scolaro. For full obituary and guestbook gfdoherty.com. Arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley.

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
477 Washington Street
Wellesley, MA 02482
(781) 235-4100
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
