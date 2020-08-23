Pat was a dear friend that I always hoped to connect with again. I loved dancing in sets with her and with Bob at Sally Harney’s classes at Conconnan’s. While dancing, she and I once schemed to set up our kids who had both recently moved to South Boston and were “unattached” as far as we knew. After promoting our idea, both parties promptly told us to “mind our own business” and they somehow each managed to find their own wonderful partners. Pat was delighted with the addition of Shannon to her family. She kept us informed about Alanna’s schooling, her study partner (later her husband), their hospital jobs and house hunting, births of children, Kevin's move back to the east coast, Shannon, the wedding, their kids and Connell’s discovering a calling in photography, his dog- their dog, based on his moving to new digs. Pat was so proud of them all and especially of you, Bob. We admired the biking activities and travel you did together. We felt like we knew your whole family.
Bob, our heart goes out to you. You were a wonderful husband and a valued friend to Bob and I. You may not remember that you and Pat, Barry and Pat Callahan graciously welcomed Bob and I into your dancing set on our very first night in Norwood. We were instantly hooked on the laughter and friendship set dancing brought into our lives. Our prayers and thoughts are with you, your children, spouses and grandkids. Bob, remember that we are just a couple of the many friends that you still have up in Boston.
Bob and Joan Carroll
