BURKE, Patricia T.

73, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully at her home, Tuesday, August 18, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Dr. Robert T. Burke. Born in Los Angeles, CA, she was the daughter of the late John and Doris (Larney) Teatom. She was later raised in Brooklyn, NY. She began her career in Manhattan at Morgan Guarantee. The trajectory of her life changed when she met Robert at Hunter Mountain, New York. They wed December 23, 1972 at Stoneybrook Friends Meetinghouse, Princeton, New Jersey. Their life together took them to New Jersey, Virginia, Connecticut and lastly, Rhode Island. Later in her career, she worked in Child Outreach at the Meeting Street Early Learning Center, Warwick and in Early Childhood Education for the Warwick School system before retiring. She was a member of the Spina Bifida Association of Greater New England and created the Spinal Crew Support Program at Hasbro Children's Hospital for children and families affected by Spina Bifida. She also was a member of the Ceilidhe Club of Rhode Island. She enjoyed travelling the globe with her husband and thought of Ireland as her second home. She most of all, cherished the time spent with her children and grandchildren. Besides her husband, she is survived by her children, Dr. Alanna Burke, her husband Dr. Andrew Allmendinger, her son Kevin Burke and his wife Shannon, her son Connell Burke and his fiance Sylwia Mordel, her brother, Robert Teatom, her three grandchildren, Kelham and Niall Allmendinger and Soleil Burke, and her nieces, nephews, extended family and friends both here and abroad whom she loved so dearly. Everyone whom she met fell in love with her. Her zest for life was contagious, her laugh infectious, her passion for her family palpable. She was the friend everyone wanted.

The funeral and burial were private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Spina Bifida Association of Greater New England, 219 E. Main Street, Milford, MA, 01757, in memory of Patricia, would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements by O'Neill Funeral Home, Cumberland.



