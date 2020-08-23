1/1
Patricia T. Burke
BURKE, Patricia T.
73, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully at her home, Tuesday, August 18, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Dr. Robert T. Burke. Born in Los Angeles, CA, she was the daughter of the late John and Doris (Larney) Teatom. She was later raised in Brooklyn, NY. She began her career in Manhattan at Morgan Guarantee. The trajectory of her life changed when she met Robert at Hunter Mountain, New York. They wed December 23, 1972 at Stoneybrook Friends Meetinghouse, Princeton, New Jersey. Their life together took them to New Jersey, Virginia, Connecticut and lastly, Rhode Island. Later in her career, she worked in Child Outreach at the Meeting Street Early Learning Center, Warwick and in Early Childhood Education for the Warwick School system before retiring. She was a member of the Spina Bifida Association of Greater New England and created the Spinal Crew Support Program at Hasbro Children's Hospital for children and families affected by Spina Bifida. She also was a member of the Ceilidhe Club of Rhode Island. She enjoyed travelling the globe with her husband and thought of Ireland as her second home. She most of all, cherished the time spent with her children and grandchildren. Besides her husband, she is survived by her children, Dr. Alanna Burke, her husband Dr. Andrew Allmendinger, her son Kevin Burke and his wife Shannon, her son Connell Burke and his fiance Sylwia Mordel, her brother, Robert Teatom, her three grandchildren, Kelham and Niall Allmendinger and Soleil Burke, and her nieces, nephews, extended family and friends both here and abroad whom she loved so dearly. Everyone whom she met fell in love with her. Her zest for life was contagious, her laugh infectious, her passion for her family palpable. She was the friend everyone wanted.
The funeral and burial were private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Spina Bifida Association of Greater New England, 219 E. Main Street, Milford, MA, 01757, in memory of Patricia, would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements by O'Neill Funeral Home, Cumberland.

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Neill Funeral Home - Cumberland
3102 Mendon Rd.
Cumberland, RI 02864
(401) 658-1155
August 22, 2020
Pat was a dear friend that I always hoped to connect with again. I loved dancing in sets with her and with Bob at Sally Harney’s classes at Conconnan’s. While dancing, she and I once schemed to set up our kids who had both recently moved to South Boston and were “unattached” as far as we knew. After promoting our idea, both parties promptly told us to “mind our own business” and they somehow each managed to find their own wonderful partners. Pat was delighted with the addition of Shannon to her family. She kept us informed about Alanna’s schooling, her study partner (later her husband), their hospital jobs and house hunting, births of children, Kevin's move back to the east coast, Shannon, the wedding, their kids and Connell’s discovering a calling in photography, his dog- their dog, based on his moving to new digs. Pat was so proud of them all and especially of you, Bob. We admired the biking activities and travel you did together. We felt like we knew your whole family.
Bob, our heart goes out to you. You were a wonderful husband and a valued friend to Bob and I. You may not remember that you and Pat, Barry and Pat Callahan graciously welcomed Bob and I into your dancing set on our very first night in Norwood. We were instantly hooked on the laughter and friendship set dancing brought into our lives. Our prayers and thoughts are with you, your children, spouses and grandkids. Bob, remember that we are just a couple of the many friends that you still have up in Boston.
Bob and Joan Carroll
Joan and Bob Carroll
Friend
August 22, 2020
To the Burke family, I remember Pat dancing many years ago at the first Cape Cod ceili’s always loving the party and dancing much in Rhode Island. Her obituary and picture is lovely. RIP Nora (North of Boston)
Nora Bucko
Acquaintance
August 21, 2020
I am so sad to hear that Pat died. I live on the same street and was always so happy to see and talk to her. She will be greatly missed. Prayers for her family. Rest in peace Pat.
Carrie Williams
August 21, 2020
A really good “neighbor” In the truest sense of the word. Thanks for so many laughs in the driveway.
Jim and Erika Sanzi
Friend
August 20, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Flo Salgado Yee
Friend
