Hoey, Patricia (Taylor) T.
formerly of Cranston and Narragansett, died Tuesday, October 29th at St. Clare Home in Newport, RI. Patricia was the beloved wife of the late Arthur A. Hoey, Jr. She leaves her four siblings, Margaret Griffen, Joan Connor, Thomas Taylor, and MaryAnn Kelley. Pat was the loving mother of five children, Kevin A. Hoey (Susan) of Burke, VA, Patrick A. Hoey (Patricia) of Methuen, MA, Margaret G. Doyle (Michael) of Wakefield, RI, Constance M. Tundis of North Kingstown, RI and Martha H. Trainor (Kevin) of Narragansett, RI and cherished grandmother of 14. Born in Greenwich, CT, she grew up in Scarsdale, NY and graduated from Ladycliff College in Highland Falls, NY. She earned a Master's in Education from Rhode Island College. Pat was an elementary school teacher in Cranston for 28 years retiring in 1997. She and her husband Arthur worked for the Bonnet Shores Fire District as the summer camp recreation directors from 1967 to 1987. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, November 4th, 2019 at 10:30 AM in St. Veronica's Chapel, 1035 Boston Neck Road, Narragansett, RI. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours will be Sunday, November 3rd, 2019 from 2 to 5 PM in the Hoey-Arpin-Williams-King Funeral Home, 168 Academy Avenue, Providence RI. Donations may be made to St. Clare Home, 309 Spring Street, Newport, RI 02840 in her memory. For further information please visit www.mountpleasantfh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 2, 2019