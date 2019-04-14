|
NOLAN, PATRICIA Y.
92, formerly of Middle Highway, Barrington, died peacefully on April 10, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Virgil A. Nolan Jr.
Mrs. Nolan was a teacher at Cumberland High School for 25 years.
Mrs. Nolan was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church, Barrington. She was a docent at Roger Williams Park Zoo, Providence.
She is survived by two daughters, V. Jane Morris and her husband Barrie of Louisville, KY and P. Marie Marino and her husband Anthony of Cranston; eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday April 16, 2019 in St. John's Episcopal Church, 191 County Road, Barrington at 1 p.m. Calling hours and flowers are respectfully omitted. Arrangements are by the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, Riverside. For full obituary and online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 14, 2019