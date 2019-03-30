|
|
GREGOREK, PATRICK JAMES
of Seekonk, MA passed away on Sunday evening. His community mourns the loss of its beautiful townsman, who impacted countless with his pure heart. He leaves behind his father, John, his mother, Christine, his sister, Rachel, his brother, Johnny, his sister-in-law, Amy, his grandparents, Joseph and Charlene Mullen, and his many loving aunts, uncles, and 33 cousins. He joins his Babci and Dzadzi in heaven. For complete obituary go to www.perrymcstay.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 30, 2019