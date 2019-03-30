Home

Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
(401) 434-3885
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
Taunton Avenue
Seekonk, RI
Patrick James Gregorek Obituary
GREGOREK, PATRICK JAMES
of Seekonk, MA passed away on Sunday evening. His community mourns the loss of its beautiful townsman, who impacted countless with his pure heart. He leaves behind his father, John, his mother, Christine, his sister, Rachel, his brother, Johnny, his sister-in-law, Amy, his grandparents, Joseph and Charlene Mullen, and his many loving aunts, uncles, and 33 cousins. He joins his Babci and Dzadzi in heaven. For complete obituary go to www.perrymcstay.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 30, 2019
