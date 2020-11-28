WESTCOTT, PATRICK JAMES
Patrick James Westcott, passed away on Monday, November 23rd after his four-year battle against colon cancer. He was 50 years old. He was surrounded by his loved ones at home in Narragansett. It was his last victory that he was able to come home after a recent hospitalization at Brigham and Women's. Patrick was born in Monterey, California on August 11th, 1970. He graduated from South Kingstown High School in 1988 and went on to receive his bachelor's degree in English Journalism from the University of Rhode Island. He worked at Champlin's Seafood for 14 years in wholesale management and rounded out his career in the seafood business with 13 years with American Mussel Harvesters buying and selling mussels, oysters and clams. He will be fondly remembered by clients and accounts from Narragansett Bay to Fulton Market in New York City. He was truly passionate about shellfish - oysters in particular - and he loved participating in many shucking events throughout the year, from small parties to the VIP tent at Gillette Stadium, all the way to the annual Schlafly Oyster Festival in St. Louis, Missouri. One of his favorite places in the world was Point Judith. Even as he became very ill, he loved going for a ride down to look at the boats on the docks. He was very proud of the Westcott family's history as a driving force in the fishing community. Patrick will be remembered as a gentle and genuine man. He was the kind of person who made friends wherever he went and kept them. He loved spending time with these friends and his large extended family. A lifelong fan of the Red Sox and Patriots, he loved going to games at Fenway Park and Gillette Stadium. But his proudest, most joyful moments where those he spent with his children: Lucy Anne, aged 11; William Jack, aged 10; and Pearl Grace, aged 6. He was generous with hugs and "dad jokes" and encouraged his kids to come to him with any question, big or small. They are lucky to have had such a man for a father. Besides his children, he is survived by his wife of twelve years, Jean O'Malley Westcott, to whom he was a devoted, loving husband and friend. Their first date was a game at Fenway Park in 2003. Patrick leaves behind his mother and father, Elizabeth Henley Westcott and David Westcott of Charlestown, RI; his brother, Christopher Westcott of FL; his sister, Melissa "Mimi" Westcott of Charlestown, RI; his mother-in-law, Sheila O'Malley and stepfather-in-law, Ben DeWinter of Brookline, MA; his sister-in-law, Sheila K. O'Malley of Jersey City, NJ; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Siobhan O'Malley and Ben Masur of Ossining, New York; and his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Brendan O'Malley and Melody Garren of Salt Lake City, UT. He also leaves behind nephews Cashel, Emmett, and Callum O'Malley and Ernie Masur and niece Beatrice Masur. He is pre-deceased by his father-law, William O'Malley of Kingston, RI. He will be missed by his many Henley, Westcott, O'Malley, and Sullivan family members. He will also be missed by his best friend, Clayton Combs III and countless others. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will not be any services at this time. A celebration of Patrick's life will be planned for springtime, 2021. For now, on Sunday, November 29th, feel free to participate in a "Beep and Wave" for Pat: his family will be at the gazebo at noon. We ask that you do not stop or get out of your car, but drive by to beep and wave in honor of his memory. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Cancer Society
