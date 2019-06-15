|
|
DOYLE, Paul A.
78, formerly of Bristol, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Doris L. (Lemoi) Doyle. Paul and Doris were together for forty-one loving years. Born in Pawtucket, he was a son of the late John, Sr. and Rose (Gaboury) Doyle.
Paul was the former proprietor of Greg Doyle's Canteen and Catering, well known throughout Bristol and the East Bay areas of Rhode Island. In his free time, Paul was a devoted and loving husband and enjoyed spending time with his loving wife and taking trips to their home in Florida. He also had a passion for automobiles and thoroughly enjoyed looking at and purchasing the latest models to hit the markets.
Besides his beloved wife, he leaves his two sons, Michael Doyle of Woonsocket and Gregory Doyle of Swansea; two granddaughters, Meghan Doyle and Yehudit Schwartz Lenner; a great-granddaughter, Brea Rose Schwartz; two brothers, Vincent Doyle of Greenville and John Doyle, Jr. in Florida and several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Theresa Dooley, Katherine Bennett and Robert Doyle.
Services will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the CHEETHAM Funeral Home, 1012 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. VISITATION will be Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. For online condolences: CheethamFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 15, 2019