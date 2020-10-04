GATTA, PAUL A
passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Friday, October 2nd, 2020 at the age of 82. He was the son of the late Pasquale and Mary (Russo) Gatta, and brother of the late John, Pat, and twin Peter. A lifelong resident of Johnston, Paul was the owner of Primrose Laundry for most of his professional career.
He leaves behind his wife of 61 years Helen (Littlefield) Gatta, his two sons Jeff and Scott along with their wives Joy and Gina, sister Concetta (Gatta) Castelli and brother-in-law Angelo "Casey" Castelli, five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren all of whom he loved dearly.
Paul was an avid golfer and a member of Kirkbrae Country Club for many years. He always enjoyed a good wager. It's a safe bet his family and friends will think of him often and remember him with smiles. He left them with a lifetime of memories.
Visiting hours are Tuesday, October 6th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston, (Social distancing and masks required). His funeral service will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Rocco Church, 927 Atwood Ave., Johnston, RI 02919.
