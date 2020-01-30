|
|
HORNER, PAUL A.
74, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020. Beloved husband of 33 years to Linda S. (Pearce) Horner. Father of Patricia A. Skorohod and Kevin P. Horner. Step-father of Roger L. Beaulieu Jr., Greg A. Beaulieu and Kristen Beaulieu.
Funeral Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 8:00 am from the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd. (Rte.3), Coventry, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:00 am in St. Joseph Church, West Warwick. Visiting hours Friday 4-7 pm. Full obituary at iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 30, 2020