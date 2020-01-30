Home

POWERED BY

Services
Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root
2000 Nooseneck Hill Road (RTE 3)
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
8:00 AM
Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root
2000 Nooseneck Hill Road (RTE 3)
Coventry, RI 02816
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
West Warwick, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Horner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul A. Horner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul A. Horner Obituary
HORNER, PAUL A.
74, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020. Beloved husband of 33 years to Linda S. (Pearce) Horner. Father of Patricia A. Skorohod and Kevin P. Horner. Step-father of Roger L. Beaulieu Jr., Greg A. Beaulieu and Kristen Beaulieu.
Funeral Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 8:00 am from the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd. (Rte.3), Coventry, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:00 am in St. Joseph Church, West Warwick. Visiting hours Friday 4-7 pm. Full obituary at iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -