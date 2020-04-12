|
LAPLANTE, Paul A.
Paul A. LaPlante, 74, of Cumberland, died on April 10th at the Providence VA Medical Center, in the spiritual presence of God and his beloved family. He was the husband of Joan (Connors) LaPlante. They were married 47 years.
Born in Attleboro, Massachusetts, he was the son of the late Aime and Alyce (Landry) LaPlante.
Paul served proudly in the United States Army for six years, including tours of duty in Viet Nam, South Korea, and, Belgium.
He worked for twenty years at General Motors in Framingham, primarily as an electrical repair technician. He was active in several organizations, notably the South Attleboro Knights of Columbus, where he was a 3rd Degree Knight, Deputy Grand Knight, treasurer, and kitchen manager. He was also a 4th Degree member of Assembly 398 in Taunton. An avid fisherman, he was a life member of the Franklin Rod and Gun Club.
For many years, he was also on the collecting and counting teams at St. Aidan-St. Patrick Church.
Paul was a Boston sports fan, especially of the Red Sox and the Patriots. He was also a supporter of his grandchildren's many activities, even though he could not be present in the cheering section. Before illness interfered, he was always willing to lend a helping hand to family and friends in need. He will be greatly missed.
Besides his wife, he is survived by three sons, Gary (his wife, Maura) and Jeffrey, of Massachusetts, and Steven (his wife, Lisa) of Cumberland, and seven grandchildren: Caitlin, Molly, Aidan, Luke, Zoe, Jackson, and Soleil; four siblings, Rita Gallant, Lila Ruggio, Raymond, and George LaPlante. He was also the brother of the late Richard LaPlante.
Because of current Covid19 restrictions, Paul's funeral services will be held at a later date from the JJ Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road Cumberland and St. Aidan-St. Patrick Church in Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Paul's memory to the . For online condolences, please visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 12, 2020