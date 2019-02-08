|
Northrup, Paul B.
Paul B. Northrup, 76, of Tiverton, passed away on February 6, 2019. Born on December 5, 1942, in Newport to the late Bernard H. and Mary G. (Lynch) Northrup, he is survived by his wife, Charlene A. (Weaver) Northrup, two sons, Geoffrey and Andrew, and 3 granddaughters. His wake will be held Sunday, February 10, from 2-4pm, at the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth. His funeral will be held on Monday, Febraury 11, at 10am, at Holy Ghost Church in Tiverton. Condolences and full obituary available at memorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 8, 2019