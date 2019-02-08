Home

Connors Funeral Home
55 West Main Road
Portsmouth, RI 02871
(401) 683-2511
Wake
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Connors Funeral Home
55 West Main Road
Portsmouth, RI 02871
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Ghost Church
316 Judson St.
Tiverton, RI
View Map
Northrup, Paul B.
Paul B. Northrup, 76, of Tiverton, passed away on February 6, 2019. Born on December 5, 1942, in Newport to the late Bernard H. and Mary G. (Lynch) Northrup, he is survived by his wife, Charlene A. (Weaver) Northrup, two sons, Geoffrey and Andrew, and 3 granddaughters. His wake will be held Sunday, February 10, from 2-4pm, at the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth. His funeral will be held on Monday, Febraury 11, at 10am, at Holy Ghost Church in Tiverton. Condolences and full obituary available at memorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 8, 2019
