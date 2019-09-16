|
|
CASEY, PAUL
79, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Joyce (Grimley) Casey; father of Kimberly Sparks, Kerry Coleman, Michael Casey, and Mark Casey; A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 10am in St. Veronica Chapel, 1035 Boston Neck Rd, Narragansett. Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 4-7pm in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St, Wakefield. Burial will be private. For full obituary please visit, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 16, 2019