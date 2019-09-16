Home

POWERED BY

Services
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Veronica Chapel
1035 Boston Neck Rd
Narragansett, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Casey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Casey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Casey Obituary
CASEY, PAUL
79, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Joyce (Grimley) Casey; father of Kimberly Sparks, Kerry Coleman, Michael Casey, and Mark Casey; A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 10am in St. Veronica Chapel, 1035 Boston Neck Rd, Narragansett. Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 4-7pm in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St, Wakefield. Burial will be private. For full obituary please visit, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
Download Now