LISTRO, PAUL COSTANZO
94 of Narragansett, passed away peacefully on September 30 at Philip Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence. He was the husband of Emily "Lee" Listro for 57 years. Besides his wife, he is survived by his three children: Susanne, Lisa and Matthew Listro.
There will be no calling hours. The funeral mass at St. Veronica's Church on Monday, October 5 at 11:00 AM will be private but live streamed at: http://livestream.com/stm
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HopeHealth Hospice, www.hopehealthco.org
