Paul Costanzo Listro
LISTRO, PAUL COSTANZO
94 of Narragansett, passed away peacefully on September 30 at Philip Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence. He was the husband of Emily "Lee" Listro for 57 years. Besides his wife, he is survived by his three children: Susanne, Lisa and Matthew Listro.
There will be no calling hours. The funeral mass at St. Veronica's Church on Monday, October 5 at 11:00 AM will be private but live streamed at: http://livestream.com/stm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HopeHealth Hospice, www.hopehealthco.org. For the full obituary and online condolences kindly visit: skeffingtonfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Providence Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Saint Veronica's Church (Private)
Funeral services provided by
Skeffington Chapel
925 Chalkstone Ave
Providence, RI 02908
(401) 331-3900
