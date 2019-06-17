|
|
Card, Paul D.
Paul D. Card, age 56, passed away unexpectedly on June 1, 2019 at Desert Springs Hospital in Henderson, Nevada. Born in El Paso, Texas, Paul spent most of his life in Rhode Island. He has lived in Las Vegas, Nevada for the last sixteen years. He graduated from Scituate High School and attended Old Dominion University in Virginia.
He was the beloved son of Wallace F. Card of North Scituate, RI and Barbara (Bolton) Teto, formerly a resident of Rhode Island and currently living in Las Vegas, NV and loving step-parents, Marcia Card and Richard Teto.
Paul was employed as a public opinion surveyor for NBC pilot series and indulged his love for the entrtainment industry by performing in "Alibi, The Show", a street theatre production performed on weekends in downtown Las Vegas. He was an avid fan of all sports teams in Boston and Providence . He will be remembered as an ardent sports enthusiast and a loving and loyal friend.
He is survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law Ronald and Margaret Card, Gary and YiMei Card , Brent Card, Bryan Card and nephews Nathanial, Peter and Jack .
Paul's life will be celebrated through memorial gatherings in Las Vegas and Rhode Island.
Memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in The Providence Journal on June 17, 2019