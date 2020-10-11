ROBERTSON, PAUL D.72, of Coventry, passed away peacefully with his wife of 47 years, MaryEllen (Moriarty) Robertson by his side on October 8, 2020. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late John E. and Katherine E. (McDonald) Robertson.Paul was employed from 1968-2006 by the former Narragansett Electric Company, retiring as a Supervisor of Overhead Lines. Following that, Paul immediately began his new job with CHA as a consultant for electrical engineering projects. He proudly served in the Rhode Island Army National Guard for many years.A lifelong Coventry resident, Paul was a loyal New England sports fan, a trait he passed down to his children. Paul also volunteered for many years as a coach for his son and daughters' baseball and softball teams. If he wasn't on the field, he was always right behind the plate watching every play. An avid golfer, he was a member as well as a part-time employee of Fenner Hill Golf Club in Hope Valley and loved playing at courses across the country, especially Myrtle Beach. Paul was an early riser who loved taking his dog Coco for long walks in the Coventry woods.Besides his wife, he is survived by three children, Brenda E. Dadekian and her husband David of Coventry, Beth Anne Sukphisit and her husband Paul of Logan, UT, and Joseph P. Robertson and his wife Alison of Medfield, MA; five granddaughters, Brigid and Moira Dadekian, and Meredith, Valerie, and Lydia Robertson; and two great-nieces Caroline and Kristen Accinno.Paul was proud of his Scots-Irish heritage which he shared with numerous cousins. Paul was also uncle to nine nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late John E. (Jack) Robertson Jr.Funeral services and burial will be private due to Covid safety measures. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the West View Nursing Home Activities Fund or Little Sisters of the Poor.