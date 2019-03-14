The Providence Journal Obituaries
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
(401) 433-4400
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
Paul D. Schaefer Obituary
SCHAEFER, PAUL D.
56, of Oak Crest Drive, Riverside, died peacefully on March 11, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Linda M. (Dias) Schaefer.
He was the son of William H. Schaefer Jr. of Riverside and the late Patricia A. (Lenling) Schaefer.
His funeral service will be held on Friday March 15, 2019 in the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Thomas Cemetery, Swansea, MA.
Calling hours are Friday morning 9-10 a.m. For full obituary and online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 14, 2019
