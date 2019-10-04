|
DIPIPPO, PAUL
70, passed away on September 30, 2019. Husband of Elizabeth A. (White) DiPippo, father of Paul D. DiPippo and Christie Anna Kallio, brother of Esther Major, Robert, Pasquale and Gregory DiPippo.
Visitation 1-3pm on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave., (Rt.44) Greenville. Service at 3pm. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hope Health Hospice, 1085 North Main St, Providence, RI 02904 will be appreciated.
Full obituary and condolences, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 4, 2019