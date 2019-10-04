Home

Services
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-1370
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
Paul Dipippo Obituary
DIPIPPO, PAUL
70, passed away on September 30, 2019. Husband of Elizabeth A. (White) DiPippo, father of Paul D. DiPippo and Christie Anna Kallio, brother of Esther Major, Robert, Pasquale and Gregory DiPippo.
Visitation 1-3pm on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave., (Rt.44) Greenville. Service at 3pm. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hope Health Hospice, 1085 North Main St, Providence, RI 02904 will be appreciated.
Full obituary and condolences, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 4, 2019
