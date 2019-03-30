|
|
Bjorklund, Paul E.
81, of Coventry, RI, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 at the home of his daughter in Warwick, RI. He was the loving husband of the late Jean Bjorklund (Owensby). Born in Providence, RI, to Oscar and Eva (Maltais) Bjorklund. Paul was a resident of Coventry, RI for over forty years. He was the former owner of Bjorklund Paving Company for over thirty years, as well as a mechanic by trade before retiring in 2004.
Paul was predeceased by his late wife Jean, his son Paul O. Bjorklund and five siblings; Sister Barbara Solitro, John, George, Donald and Frank E. Bjorklund.
He is survived by his two daughters; Tina Trinqe of Warwick, Debra Bjorklund of Jamestown, son Greg Noonan, Donna Noonan (Daughter in law) of Cranston, six grandchildren; Paul Bjorklund Jr, Rosalie Bjorklund, Bianca Bjorklund, Ryan Trinque, Eva Trinque and Ross Trinque, six great grandchildren; Xzayah, Christopher, Jacob, Jadalyn, Avery and baby Mila, who will be born April 2019.
His services will be private.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Paul Bjorklund's name to; Hope Health Hospice, 1085 North Main Street, Providence R.I. 029104.
For online condolences please visit www.gortonmenardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 30, 2019