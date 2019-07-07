|
|
Fitzgibbons, PhD, ND, Paul E.
of Hope, RI, age 65, beloved husband of Elizabeth Sawyer Fitzgibbons, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital Cardiac Unit.
With advanced degrees, he worked as a chemist for many years. Paul also cherished his work in the healthcare field as a longtime teacher of first aid, CPR and more advanced life support courses. He was an active EMT-C on rescues and ambulance corps. In 2016, aster continuing his education, he completed his studies to become a Naturopathic Physician.
Paul was predeceased by his parents Major John and Blanche (Poirier) Fitzgibbons and an older brother John (Jack). He is survived by his twin brother, Fr. Peter L. Fitzgibbons of North Carolina and his nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Con-Celebrated on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 11 AM in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 596 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick by Fr. Pierre J. Plante and Fr. Peter L. Fitzgibbons.
A memorial donation may be made in Paul's name to: ASPCA, a fire/rescue or ambulance corps of your choosing or Better Lives RI.
www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in The Providence Journal from July 7 to July 9, 2019