The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
8:45 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Cranston, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Okolowitcz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul E. "Oak" Okolowitcz Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Paul E. "Oak" Okolowitcz Jr. Obituary
OKOLOWITCZ, JR., PAUL E. "OAK"
61, of Cranston passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Monday, April 1, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Pauline (Colantonio) Okolowitcz for 38 years. Born in Providence, he was the son of Paul E., Sr. and Maureen (Sullivan) Okolowitcz of Cranston.
Paul worked as a laborer and was a proud member of the L.I.U.N.A. Local 271 for over 30 years.
Besides his wife and parents, he is survived by his loving children, Paul E. Okolowitcz, III and his wife Kelly of Cranston, Jason Okolowitcz of Cranston, and Zachary Okolowitcz of Cranston; cherished grandchildren Alexa Rae Okolowitcz and Paul E. Okolowitcz, IV; dear siblings James Okolowitcz and his wife Robin, Joseph Okolowitcz and his wife Leslie, Thomas Okolowitcz and his wife Lisa, Robert Okolowitcz and his partner Steven Medieros, Donald Okolowitcz and Stephen Okolowitcz.
His funeral will be held on Thursday at 8:45 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, Cranston. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS are Wednesday from 4 - 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , Attn. Lung Cancer Dept., PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Download Now