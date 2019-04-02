OKOLOWITCZ, JR., PAUL E. "OAK"

61, of Cranston passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Monday, April 1, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Pauline (Colantonio) Okolowitcz for 38 years. Born in Providence, he was the son of Paul E., Sr. and Maureen (Sullivan) Okolowitcz of Cranston.

Paul worked as a laborer and was a proud member of the L.I.U.N.A. Local 271 for over 30 years.

Besides his wife and parents, he is survived by his loving children, Paul E. Okolowitcz, III and his wife Kelly of Cranston, Jason Okolowitcz of Cranston, and Zachary Okolowitcz of Cranston; cherished grandchildren Alexa Rae Okolowitcz and Paul E. Okolowitcz, IV; dear siblings James Okolowitcz and his wife Robin, Joseph Okolowitcz and his wife Leslie, Thomas Okolowitcz and his wife Lisa, Robert Okolowitcz and his partner Steven Medieros, Donald Okolowitcz and Stephen Okolowitcz.

His funeral will be held on Thursday at 8:45 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, Cranston. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS are Wednesday from 4 - 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , Attn. Lung Cancer Dept., PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

