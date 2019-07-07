|
Fitzgibbons, Dr. Paul Edward
65, of Hope, RI, died on Monday, July 1, 2019. Born in Natick, MA he was a son of the late Maj. John and Blanche (Poirier) Fitzgibbons. He was the loving husband of Elizabeth S. (Sawyer) Fitzgibbons.
Paul attended elementary school at St. Francis of Assisi School in Warwick and was a graduate of Bishop Hendricken High School. He went on to graduate from Providence College, receiving a PhD in Chemistry. He went on to work as a chemist and was active as an E.M.T. in the town of Scituate and the village of Ashaway.
In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by his brother, the Very Rev. Peter L. Fitzgibbons of Albermale, NC, his aunts, several nieces and nephews, and cousins.
He was a brother of the late John "Jack" Fitzgibbons.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 11AM at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 596 Jefferson Blvd, Warwick. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery, Warwick. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the ASPCA, a Fire, Ambulence, or Rescue Service of one's choosing, or Better Lives RI, 15 Hayes Street, Providence, 02908.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 7, 2019