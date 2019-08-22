|
Poirier, Doctor Paul Edward
Doctor Paul Edward Poirier, 82, died August 18, 2019 at his home in Naples, FL. Born January 4, 1937 in Putnam, CT, he was the son of Lionel and Marie Poirier. Paul proudly served his country as a Navy corpsman, stationed in Jacksonville, FL. Paul graduated from University of Connecticut and the University of Miami School of Medicine. After completing medical school, Paul worked as an orthopedic surgeon in Warwick, RI and was a loving father to his five children, Michael, Matthew, Courtney, Jonathan, and Stacy. In his retirement, Paul volunteered with Senior Friendship Center. Paul is to be inducted into the Hall of Fame at Killingly High School, where he received 10 varsity letters. Along with his family, he had a passion for sports, especially the Red Sox, the Patriots, and the UConn Huskies.
In addition to his wife Betsy and four of his children, Paul is survived by his seven grandchildren, Eric, Emma, Franklin, Andrew, Dylan, Hope, and Asher. Paul was predeceased by his son Michael, his parents, his two siblings, and his first wife Patty. Paul was a great man, a great husband, a great father, and a great Pepe. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Paul may be made to the Senior Friendship Center in Naples, FL or a .
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 22, 2019